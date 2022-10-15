Brokerages Set Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Price Target at C$9.55

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CSFB upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 4.2 %

CG stock opened at C$6.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.69. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.18 and a 52 week high of C$13.52.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$213.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 12.46%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

