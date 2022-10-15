Brokerages Set Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) PT at C$11.58

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Shawcor from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$13.50 target price on Shawcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Dominic Reizer sold 15,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total value of C$130,466.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$99,494.76.

Shares of SCL stock opened at C$9.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of C$4.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$645.86 million and a P/E ratio of -9.13.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$307.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.37 million. Analysts expect that Shawcor will post 1.7840465 earnings per share for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

