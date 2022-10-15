Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BBU. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99.

Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 650.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 29,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

