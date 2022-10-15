Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 18,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

