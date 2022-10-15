Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.13.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $59.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average of $62.42. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,481 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 3,670.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,458,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,471 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,598,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 879.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,031,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,165,000 after acquiring an additional 926,017 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,864,000 after acquiring an additional 725,167 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

