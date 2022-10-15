Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in September

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,136,500 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 7,469,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,578.6 days.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Stock Performance
Shares of BDWBF opened at $2.60 on Friday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile
