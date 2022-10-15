Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Short Interest Update

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

Burtech Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. Burtech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

Get Burtech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Burtech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKH. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,970,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $10,385,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $198,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $8,930,000.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.