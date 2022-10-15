C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded to Hold at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.52.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,090. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.34. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $174,351.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,604.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,215 shares of company stock worth $3,887,292. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,686 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 447,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

