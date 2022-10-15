C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AI. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on C3.ai from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.20.

C3.ai Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $53.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.02 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 85.25%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $38,562.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 363,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,619,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $38,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shankar Sastry sold 79,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $1,043,882.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,622 shares of company stock worth $1,297,424 in the last 90 days. 38.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Stories

