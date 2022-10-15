Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 2,083 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $192,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,468,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $588,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of GOOG traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.18. The stock had a trading volume of 22,624,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,528,736. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.27 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.98 and its 200 day moving average is $114.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.