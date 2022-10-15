Calamos Advisors LLC Has $62.96 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,604,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 32,408 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $62,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,804 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 6.8% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.6% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Comcast by 19.7% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,584,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,891,462. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $54.88. The company has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.57.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

