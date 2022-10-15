Calamos Advisors LLC Has $68.23 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 691,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $68,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.3 %

PM stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.26. 3,536,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,106,053. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

