Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 6,709 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,001 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of American Express worth $56,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 7,995 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,096 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of American Express by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 80,682 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,078 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP traded down $4.74 on Friday, reaching $136.81. 3,873,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.52. The firm has a market cap of $102.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

