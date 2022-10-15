Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 6,549 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 274,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $48,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 40,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 39.6% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 934,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $163,202,000 after acquiring an additional 137,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.96. 4,143,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,877,895. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

