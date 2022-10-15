Calamos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,423,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,759,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in IQVIA by 10,521.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 537,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,262,000 after acquiring an additional 532,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IQVIA by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,510,000 after acquiring an additional 362,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 79.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 788,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,380,000 after acquiring an additional 348,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.12.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.41. 1,018,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,675. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

