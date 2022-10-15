Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $42.16. 11,511,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,515,171. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average is $39.24. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.16.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

