Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,779 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.73. 6,255,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,646. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average of $65.30.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

