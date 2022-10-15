Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 150 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 10.2% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ASML by 4,768.5% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 20,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on ASML from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $691.45.

ASML traded down $26.27 on Friday, hitting $379.13. 1,728,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,455. The company has a 50 day moving average of $482.59 and a 200-day moving average of $525.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $881.12.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

