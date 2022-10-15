Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 20,465 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 1,417.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,465 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.67.

SNOW stock traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,112,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,894,468. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.67. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

