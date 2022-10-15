Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70. 305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.
Calloway’s Nursery Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34.
About Calloway’s Nursery
Calloway's Nursery, Inc operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers birding, fertilizers, garden tools,insect and pest control; mosquito control solutions, pottery, soils and mulches; weed control and fungicide to gardeners. It also provides cornelius home decor and lawn décor products.
