Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.44.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:CP opened at $67.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.77.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Railway

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.