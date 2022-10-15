Cango Inc. (CANG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share on Wednesday, November 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

Cango Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CANG opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 million. Cango had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 23.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cango will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Cango

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cango from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cango during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cango during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cango during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cango by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

Further Reading

