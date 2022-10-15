Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Short Interest Update

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,870,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the September 15th total of 35,790,000 shares. Approximately 13.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 256.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 37.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 52.7% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Shares of CGC traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,053,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,482,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $15.96.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 558.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Articles

