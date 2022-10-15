Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.08

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.08 and last traded at $34.06, with a volume of 319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCBG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital City Bank Group to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26. The firm has a market cap of $590.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $53.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.20 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

