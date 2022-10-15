Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Capitec Bank Stock Performance

Capitec Bank stock opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. Capitec Bank has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.83 and a 200-day moving average of $71.03.

Capitec Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%.

Capitec Bank Company Profile

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; and merchant services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

Further Reading

