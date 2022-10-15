Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $545.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $18.93.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 10,800 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $111,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,476.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

