Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) Trading Down 3.1%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 23,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 16,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51.

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

