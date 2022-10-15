Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,217,300 shares, an increase of 101.9% from the September 15th total of 1,593,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.1 days.

Cardinal Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Cardinal Energy stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.15. 8,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,677. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 8.2%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Cardinal Energy

CRLFF has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.