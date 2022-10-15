Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:CSII traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,593. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cardiovascular Systems

About Cardiovascular Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8,110.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

