Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Cardiovascular Systems Stock Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ:CSII traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,593. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $36.97.
Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cardiovascular Systems
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.
