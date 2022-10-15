CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the September 15th total of 97,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of CareCloud to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

CareCloud Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC remained flat at $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 14,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,202. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.02. CareCloud has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $8.61.

Insider Activity at CareCloud

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.48 million. CareCloud had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CareCloud will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $37,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,010.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CareCloud

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTBC. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CareCloud by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Stories

