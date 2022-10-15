CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

CarParts.com Stock Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ:PRTS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.36. 842,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CarParts.com has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $237.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.49 and a beta of 2.39.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $176.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarParts.com

About CarParts.com

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter worth $132,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 4.5% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 378,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 16,193 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter worth $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 121.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 145,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 79,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 144.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 977,395 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

