CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
CarParts.com Stock Down 8.2 %
NASDAQ:PRTS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.36. 842,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CarParts.com has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $237.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.49 and a beta of 2.39.
CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $176.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
About CarParts.com
CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.
