Carpenter Technology Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th.

Carpenter Technology has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Carpenter Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 52.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carpenter Technology to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of CRS opened at $33.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average is $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.65. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 10.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 15,485 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 9,740.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 94,576 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 11.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,635,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

About Carpenter Technology

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.