Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500,100 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the September 15th total of 276,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.8 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CADNF. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cascades from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cascades currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

OTCMKTS CADNF traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

