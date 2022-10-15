Casper Reaches Market Cap of $386.90 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Casper has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $386.90 million and approximately $12.06 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,217,004,669 coins and its circulating supply is 10,423,980,570 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,216,421,625 with 10,423,438,746 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03569513 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $9,790,148.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

