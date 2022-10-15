Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Gap Down to $24.61

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.61, but opened at $23.18. Castle Biosciences shares last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 632 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSTL shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 9.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.01.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.52. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $52,358.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $211,628.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,480.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $52,358.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,610 shares of company stock worth $817,853. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 762.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 52.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 90.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

