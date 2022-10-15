CEEK VR Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $109.26 million and approximately $7.36 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,134.76 or 0.99993912 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006495 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001926 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00054374 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012543 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00057170 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00023044 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.13280862 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,083,477.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

