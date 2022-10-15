Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVE has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.59.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.70. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.27.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Further Reading

