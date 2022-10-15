Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $64.00

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.00 and last traded at $64.24, with a volume of 117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Centerspace from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Compass Point upped their target price on Centerspace to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerspace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

Centerspace Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -121.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerspace

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Centerspace during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Centerspace by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Centerspace during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

