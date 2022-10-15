Chainbing Trading Down 22.6% Over Last 7 Days (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Chainbing token can now be bought for about $2.07 or 0.00010799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chainbing has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. Chainbing has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $421,111.00 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chainbing

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

