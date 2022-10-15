Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

CTHR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,697. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 361,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Featured Stories

