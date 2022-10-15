Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.46.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 6.9 %

SCHW stock opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average is $69.91. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

