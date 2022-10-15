Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Lowered to $135.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a positive rating to a mixed rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.35.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $111.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.13. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $149.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 277.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.