China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Update

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,178,400 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the September 15th total of 1,793,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,178.4 days.
China Literature Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CHLLF remained flat at $2.46 on Friday. China Literature has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07.
About China Literature
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Literature (CHLLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for China Literature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Literature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.