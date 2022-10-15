China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Update

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,178,400 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the September 15th total of 1,793,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,178.4 days.

China Literature Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHLLF remained flat at $2.46 on Friday. China Literature has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07.

About China Literature

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

