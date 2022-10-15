China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Stock Price Down 4.6%

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.62 and last traded at $25.62. 10 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 16,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZNH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, China Southern Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

China Southern Airlines Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.10) EPS for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -6.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in China Southern Airlines by 335.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in China Southern Airlines by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

See Also

