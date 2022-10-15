Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,847.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CMG. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,830.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,508.41 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,895.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,618.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,476.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 32.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,795,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

