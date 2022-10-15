Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.32

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Chiyoda Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $603.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.21.

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $584.65 million during the quarter. Chiyoda had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 42.90%.

About Chiyoda

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

