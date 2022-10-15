CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the September 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Insider Activity at CHS
In related news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of CHS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $88,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CHS Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of CHSCO stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.41. 17,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,135. CHS has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $29.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.19.
CHS Announces Dividend
About CHS
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CHS (CHSCO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.