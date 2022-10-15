Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Cut by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,714,667,000 after buying an additional 563,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,714,000 after acquiring an additional 565,220 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,773,000 after acquiring an additional 541,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,280,000 after acquiring an additional 505,772 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,220,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.67.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $188.77 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

