Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.89

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 78,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

