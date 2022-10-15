Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Short Interest Down 23.2% in September

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 456,500 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 594,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 478,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Cidara Therapeutics Trading Down 5.4 %
CDTX stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,682. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.47.
Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.94% and a negative return on equity of 1,522.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.
