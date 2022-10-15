Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Short Interest Down 23.2% in September

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 456,500 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 594,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 478,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Down 5.4 %

CDTX stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,682. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.94% and a negative return on equity of 1,522.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 33,325 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 635,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 209,830 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

